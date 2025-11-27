Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $980,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,387,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $257.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.30. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.96 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $305.00 target price on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

