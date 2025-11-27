Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $164.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.79 and a beta of 2.62. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $193.50.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $8,597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,668,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,491,983.52. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $355,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,893,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,011,669.15. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

