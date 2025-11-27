Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,269 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,069,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:TMHC opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $973,746.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 370,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,696,428.50. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

