Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.10.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $318.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.10 and a 52-week high of $405.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.39%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

