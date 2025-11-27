Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,851 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,741,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,797,449,000 after buying an additional 401,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,922,000 after acquiring an additional 310,333 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,205,000 after acquiring an additional 253,338 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $1,456,768,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,875,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,205,000 after acquiring an additional 379,308 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $128.38 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.28. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.78%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $61,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,203.06. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $230,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

