Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,567,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in CNX Resources by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,178,000 after purchasing an additional 665,289 shares during the period. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $16,151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $14,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.00.

CNX stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.56. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Corporation. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

