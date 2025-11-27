Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 14.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth about $516,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.80. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.97 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

