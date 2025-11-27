Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 880,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $80,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

In other news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,850. This trade represents a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 346,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,424.32. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,792 shares of company stock worth $1,852,800. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

