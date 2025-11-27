Analysts Set LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Price Target at $56.40

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LENZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on LENZ Therapeutics to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Shawn Olsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $261,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,531.30. This represents a 67.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James W. Mccollum acquired 10,500 shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $239,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $239,295. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LENZ. Quarry LP purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 2,146.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 9,235.3% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LENZ opened at $30.72 on Friday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.46.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

