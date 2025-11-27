Analysts Set Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target at $7.25

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,408,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,780,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,127,000 after buying an additional 3,708,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,040,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,815,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,174,000 after buying an additional 2,469,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXRX opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The business’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.