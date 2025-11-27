Analysts Set Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target at $7.25

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 11th.
Shares of RXRX opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The business’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
