Analysts Set Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) PT at $178.88

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.8750.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPRB shares. Leerink Partners set a $160.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities set a $259.00 target price on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $110.00 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($14.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.56) by $0.98. Analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
