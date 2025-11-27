Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Excelerate Energy (EE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE):

11/24/2025 – Excelerate Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Excelerate Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Excelerate Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/8/2025 – Excelerate Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2025 – Excelerate Energy was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Excelerate Energy was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Excelerate Energy had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

