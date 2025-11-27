Andrew Coombs Buys 50,000 Shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 per share, with a total value of £48,000.
Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 23rd, Andrew Coombs sold 500,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98, for a total value of £490,000.
- On Tuesday, September 23rd, Andrew Coombs sold 23,358 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98, for a total value of £22,890.84.
Sirius Real Estate Trading Up 2.6%
LON:SRE opened at GBX 97.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 72.65 and a 12-month high of GBX 107.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE
Sirius Real Estate Company Profile
Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sirius Real Estate
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.