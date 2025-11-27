Andrew Coombs Buys 50,000 Shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 per share, with a total value of £48,000.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Andrew Coombs sold 500,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98, for a total value of £490,000.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Andrew Coombs sold 23,358 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98, for a total value of £22,890.84.

LON:SRE opened at GBX 97.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 72.65 and a 12-month high of GBX 107.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Panmure Gordon upped their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 125 to GBX 130 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 134 to GBX 133 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 125.75.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

