Andrew Dickson Sells 4,055 Shares of Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Dickson sold 4,055 shares of Cerillion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,405, for a total value of £56,972.75.

Shares of CER stock opened at GBX 1,358 on Thursday. Cerillion Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,200 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £400.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,453.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,526.39.

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported GBX 56.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Cerillion had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 34.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerillion Plc will post 53.0708661 EPS for the current year.

CER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,125 price objective on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,020 price objective on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,098.75.

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.

