Angela Lane Acquires 8,000 Shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Stock

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) insider Angela Lane acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 per share, with a total value of £6,240.

Shares of LON:SSIT opened at GBX 77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.30. Seraphim Space Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 44.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported GBX (0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Seraphim Space Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 473.47%.

The world’s first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

