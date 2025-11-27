AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 20.3% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 99,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ATR opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $174.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average of $141.39.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

