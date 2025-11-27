Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Cut to Hold at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$2.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -117.37. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$16.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.05.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported C($2.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

