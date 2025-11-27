Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $1.61 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Melius Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,252,203 shares of company stock valued at $583,255,504. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.26 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

