Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Zacks Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

ABR opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.26 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.3%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,360. This represents a 116.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 77.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

