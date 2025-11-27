Argan (AGX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.51. Argan had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.The firm had revenue of $237.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Price Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $380.34 on Thursday. Argan has a 12 month low of $101.02 and a 12 month high of $399.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.64 and a 200-day moving average of $246.63. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Argan Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In other Argan news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $3,242,363.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,864.82. This represents a 23.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total value of $4,079,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,758.88. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $29,401,111. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Argan in the third quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Argan by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Argan in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Argan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AGX

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.