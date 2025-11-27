Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,620 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 2.7% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $26,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 493.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $127.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,142.08. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $49,437.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,007. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,985,422 shares of company stock worth $290,780,281 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

