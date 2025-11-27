Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 1.2% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $26,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,183,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,669,000 after acquiring an additional 72,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $127.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,985,422 shares of company stock worth $290,780,281. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.