Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,161 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises about 1.3% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,183,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,669,000 after purchasing an additional 72,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $127.95 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.76.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,985,422 shares of company stock worth $290,780,281. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

