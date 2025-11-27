Aristides Capital LLC Acquires 10,317 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. $RCKY

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 686.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 74,668 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 128.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 69,313 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth $606,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 448,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rocky Brands

In other news, Director Tracie A. Winbigler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,991.10. This represents a 41.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $154,853.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,573.22. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 41,156 shares of company stock worth $1,243,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocky Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCKY

Rocky Brands Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $30.70 on Thursday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.92 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Rocky Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.