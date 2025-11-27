Aristides Capital LLC Acquires 30,192 Shares of Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the quarter. Evertec comprises about 0.8% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Evertec during the second quarter worth about $12,995,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Evertec by 50.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Evertec by 3.0% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 435,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evertec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of EVTC opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Evertec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

