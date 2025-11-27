Aristides Capital LLC Acquires 3,110 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. $NVGS

Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

Navigator Increases Dividend

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $153.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.84 million. Navigator had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Navigator’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVGS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

