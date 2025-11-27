Aristides Capital LLC Acquires New Position in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AutoNation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 23.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 42.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $242,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.11.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $210.59 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.