Aristides Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,265 Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,214.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,869,000 after purchasing an additional 559,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,100,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,415,000 after buying an additional 554,840 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 800,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after buying an additional 430,981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,872,000 after acquiring an additional 347,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 46,233.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 239,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,371,000 after acquiring an additional 238,567 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $176.05 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

