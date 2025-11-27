Aristides Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 28,467 iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 0.7% of Aristides Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,208,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,408,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,049,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 143,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 763.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 133,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.60. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $174.23.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.