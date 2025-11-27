Aristides Capital LLC Buys 73,500 Shares of Aware, Inc. $AWRE

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Aware were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aware by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Aware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aware in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Aware has an average rating of “Sell”.

In other news, CEO Ajay K. Amlani acquired 13,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,496.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,787.17. This trade represents a 1.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 38,168 shares of company stock worth $84,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

