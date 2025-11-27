Aristides Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 64,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,395,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at $15,745,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 811,363 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,662,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 287,664 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). Analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perpetua Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In related news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,195 shares in the company, valued at $259,910.45. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 14,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $353,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,249 shares in the company, valued at $859,826.28. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

