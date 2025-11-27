Aristides Capital LLC Buys New Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 980.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 619.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LECO. Zacks Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Roth Capital set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.5%

LECO opened at $238.84 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $249.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.91 and its 200 day moving average is $225.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $233,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,351.71. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,549.76. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

