Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 22,176 Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,176 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 198.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 766.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. President Capital increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.63.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,260. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,300.85. The trade was a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $89.45 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

