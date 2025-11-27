Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,393 Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Copa by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,501,000 after purchasing an additional 99,955 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 552,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,731,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,916,000 after buying an additional 183,184 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP grew its stake in shares of Copa by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 472,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $913.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.51 million. Copa had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 18.36%.Copa’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 target price on Copa and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

