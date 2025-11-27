Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,534 KB Home $KBH

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 20,284 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,218,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,044.96. The trade was a 16.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.36.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.92%.The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

