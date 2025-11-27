Aristides Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Alpha Cognition Inc. $ACOG

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its stake in Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,542 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Cognition were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,785,000.

Alpha Cognition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOG opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Alpha Cognition Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha Cognition ( NASDAQ:ACOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACOG. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Cognition from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha Cognition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

