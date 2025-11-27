Aristides Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Genpact Limited $G

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,412 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Genpact by 483.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 72.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Genpact by 288.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 17.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,190.40. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. This trade represents a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 161,183 shares of company stock worth $6,970,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on G. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

