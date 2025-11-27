Aristides Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 355.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2,168.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BLKB. Zacks Research raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $90,384.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,615.34. The trade was a 20.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $288,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 372,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,774.80. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $690,834. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $56.86 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 137.13% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

