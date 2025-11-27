Aristides Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 135.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of CWB opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $94.94.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

