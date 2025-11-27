Aristides Capital LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ETON

Aristides Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. Eton Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.5% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETON. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 57,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,617 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 402,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 153,923 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 114.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 129,467 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETON shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eton Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ETON opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $434.22 million, a PE ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.12. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. Research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.