Aristides Capital LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Arq, Inc. $ARQ

Aristides Capital LLC cut its holdings in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,162 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in ARQ were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARQ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARQ during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ARQ by 109.4% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARQ by 27.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in ARQ by 260.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARQ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ARQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARQ in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ARQ from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ARQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $189,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,021.22. This represents a 241.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $101,378.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 254,786 shares in the company, valued at $901,942.44. The trade was a 12.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

ARQ Stock Performance

Shares of ARQ stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a P/E ratio of -92.25 and a beta of 1.96. Arq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). ARQ had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Articles

