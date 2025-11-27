Aristides Capital LLC Has $282,000 Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Aristides Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $50,510,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 22.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,951,000 after purchasing an additional 162,465 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 105,736 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $6,863,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $155.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $178.39.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.