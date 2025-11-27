Aristides Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Investors Title Company $ITIC

Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Title comprises 0.7% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Investors Title in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Investors Title in the first quarter worth $244,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Investors Title by 3.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $282.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.10. Investors Title Company has a 52-week low of $190.20 and a 52-week high of $289.87.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Investors Title in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Investors Title

(Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Articles

