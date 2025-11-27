Aristides Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,195,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,859,000 after buying an additional 581,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,045,000 after acquiring an additional 410,351 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 76.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 751,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,065,000 after acquiring an additional 326,556 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 87.2% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 721,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 336,260 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BioNTech by 643.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,747,000 after purchasing an additional 558,389 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioNTech from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

BNTX stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.02. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $129.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

