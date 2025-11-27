Aristides Capital LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $503,000. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $240,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $205.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.89.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

