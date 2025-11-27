Aristides Capital LLC Invests $244,000 in Kforce Inc. $KFRC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kforce by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KFRC stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $537.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.430-0.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 68.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kforce from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $40.00 to $34.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.75.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

