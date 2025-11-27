Aristides Capital LLC Invests $251,000 in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Flowserve by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 585.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $111,841.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,713.16. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $746,796.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,295.89. This represents a 61.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,276 shares of company stock worth $4,196,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

FLS opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. Flowserve Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

