Aristides Capital LLC Invests $251,000 in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Get Progyny alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Progyny by 17.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Progyny by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 138,066 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski bought 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $1,931,055.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 680,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,296.79. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $543,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,129. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business had revenue of $313.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.