Aristides Capital LLC Invests $326,000 in CVR Partners, LP $UAN

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $204,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 34.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CVR Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CVR Partners Price Performance

UAN stock opened at $95.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.13. CVR Partners, LP has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $100.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.03.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.55 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 41.88%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $4.02 dividend. This represents a $16.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.9%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 133.55%.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

