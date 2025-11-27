Aristides Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Aristides Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 295.5% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 292,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 27.5% during the first quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 406,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $207,357.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,071.04. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $1,118,564.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,259.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,691. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.40.

Kirby Stock Up 1.0%

KEX opened at $113.15 on Thursday. Kirby Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $129.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

